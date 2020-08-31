‘Corn Moon’ — full moon that happens just once every 3 years — to brighten sky this week

A full moon with a special name given only once every three years will rise this week, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The Corn Moon is a full moon that rises in September. The September full moon is usually called the Harvest Moon, because it is normally the closest full moon to the autumn equinox, KTLA sister station WDAF in Kansas City reports.

Every third year, however, a full moon comes in October that’s even closer the equinox, making the September full moon a Corn Moon. October will have two full moons this year, including a rare Halloween blue moon.

“This full Moon name is attributed to Native Americans because it marked when corn was supposed to be harvested,” the almanac states. “At the peak of harvest, farmers can work late into the night by the light of this Moon.”

The full moon will peak Tuesday night on the West Coast.