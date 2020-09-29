Coronavirus infections among school-age kids rose this summer, CDC finds

Second-graders listen to teacher Darsi Green at Weaverville Elementary School in California in this undated photo. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times)

Keen to send the nation’s kids back to reopened schools, President Trump has called children “virtually immune,” “essentially immune” and “almost immune” to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

But a new report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention underscores how wrong those assertions are.

Children can catch, suffer and die from the coronavirus, according to the report released Monday. Between March 1 and Sept. 19, at least 277,285 schoolchildren in 38 states tested positive for the virus.

And 51 of them — including 20 youngsters between ages 5 and 11 — died of COVID-19. In all, 3,189 children between 5 and 17 were hospitalized.

