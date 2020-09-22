Costco is bringing back wine advent calendars — 24 half bottles for $99.99

If you are looking for a way to take the edge off of the final month of 2020, Costco has your back.

The popular wine advent calendar, featuring wines from around the world, is apparently already popping up in some warehouse stores across the country for $99.99, according to reports. There will be two options this year, both featuring 24 half bottles, according to CostcoWineBlog.com.

“Early indications seems very positive on both,” the wine blogger wrote.

The wines have already popped up at some Costco locations, social media posts indicate. Some eager shoppers are even already using the calendar, which really resembles a typical cardboard case with holiday-themed designs.

my best friend bought me a wine ADVENT CALENDAR FROM COSTCO as a PRESENT 😭 am so happy pic.twitter.com/8ZrazeZTGB — mina (@Miinnaa__) September 22, 2020

A similar offering was a hot item in 2019 for Costco. FlyingBlue, the company behind the calendars, says you should see these appear in most Costco locations by the first week of October.

The product is only available in Costco stores and is not available for purchase online.