Costco shoppers will be required to wear face masks beginning May 4

Customers wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus as they line up to enter a Costco Wholesale store April 16, 2020 in Wheaton, Maryland. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Costco announced that members and guests entering its warehouses will be required to wear a face mask beginning May 4.

The policy change, which does not apply to children under the age of 2 or anyone unable to wear a face covering due to a medical condition, was posted on the wholesaler’s website Wednesday.

“The use of a mask or face covering should not be seen as a substitute for social distancing,” Costco stated about the policy change, which it said is being implemented to “protect our members and employees.”

Warehouses will also be returning to normal operating hours beginning May 4. Only two people are allowed into the store per membership card.

Members age 60 and older, and people with disabilities will have the 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. hour reserved only for them Monday through Friday, according to the website. No guests will be allowed to shop with the members during this time.

Priority access is still being granted to healthcare workers and first responders, including police officers, EMTs and firefighters. Personnel with official identification can move to the front of the line to enter the warehouse.

Return restrictions are still in place for toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.