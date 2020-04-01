Costco to limit entry to 2 people per membership, adjust store and gas station hours

As Costco continues to draw large crowds of people looking to stock up on supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic, the retailer announced Wednesday that it will begin limiting capacity inside stores and adjusting its operating hours.

Starting Friday, no more than two people per membership card will be allowed inside, according to the company’s website.

“This temporary change is for your safety and the safety of our employees and other members, and to further assist with our social distancing efforts,” the company’s website states.

Other measures include new weekday 6:30 p.m. closing time at many locations.

Warehouses have also implemented special hours for members ages 60 and older and those with physical impairment, opening for them from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

Additionally, gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco has already implemented other measures in an effort to tamp down panic buying, like placing purchasing limits on certain high demand items.

They have also have temporarily barred returns of toilet paper, bottled water, sanitizing wipes, paper towels, rice and disinfecting spray.

Members are encouraged to check their specific location for hours and guidelines ahead of visiting.

More on the Costco changes, including locations and hours, can be found here.