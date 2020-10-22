Couple of 60 years reunite in Florida after 215 days apart due to COVID-19 restrictions

A married couple reunited at a Florida assisted living facility last week after being apart for 215 days because of the coronavirus pandemic.

After the prolonged separation, Joseph and Eve Loreth finally got to see and embrace each other at a retirement and assisted living facility in Brandon last Wednesday.

“We got to witness these two resident love birds see and hug each other for the first time since the pandemic,” Rosecastle at Delaney Creek said in sharing the video of the reunion.

The husband and wife of 60 years were only able to speak on the phone and see each other through a window for months as Joseph underwent rehabilitation.

After completing his rehab, he was able to reunite with his wife, who is now also a resident at the same assisted living facility.

Asked about the moment he reunited with his wife, he described it as “everything.”

The pair, who had five children together, said they’re excited to be together at the facility.