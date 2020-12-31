COVID-19 outbreak reported at Colorado In-N-Out that had 14-hour lines

COVID-19 outbreaks have sickened 122 employees at the only two In-N-Outs in Colorado, including the one that garnered national attention last month when it opened to lines that were more than a half-day long.

The restaurant in Aurora had 42 confirmed coronavirus cases among its staff, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

That’s the location where fans of the Southern California-based burger chain waited in lines that were up to 2 miles long on Nov. 20, the day it opened.

The Aurora Police Department — which was called in to direct what it described as “double double animal style” traffic — estimated wait times of about 14 hours.

The COVID-19 outbreak at the fast-food restaurant began on Dec. 17, according to the state’s health data.

At the state’s other location, in Colorado Springs, 80 coronavirus infections have been reported. The outbreak there began on Dec. 6.

That In-N-Out also saw large crowds and hourslong waits at its Nov. 20 opening. The first customer arrived three days prior, according to a local journalist.

Both locations are currently limited to drive-thru service only due to coronavirus restrictions in their respective counties, the Denver Post reported.

An In-N-Out corporate spokesman told the newspaper that any employee who tests positive for the coronavirus, as well as their close contacts, “have been excluded from the workplace.”