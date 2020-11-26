Crock-Pot cookers sold at Target, Walmart, Amazon being recalled due to burn hazard

Crock-Pot multi-cookers sold at Walmart, Target and other stores are being recalled due to a burn hazard from lids that can suddenly detach, officials said.

The recalled Crock-Pot multi-cooker seen in an image released by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on Nov. 24, 2020.

The manufacturer, Sunbeam Products, received 119 reports of lids coming off, resulting in 99 burn injuries ranging in severity from first-degree to third-degree burns, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Crock-Pot 6-Quart Express Crock Multi-Cookers can pressurize when the lid is not fully locked and that can cause the lid to come off and eject hot food and liquid that can burn people.

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Crock-Pot in pressure cooker mode, but may continue to use for slow cooking and sautéing,” the agency said.

More than 914,400 cookers are being recalled in the United States, as well as another 28,330 in Canada.

The product was sold at retail stores nationwide and online on Amazon and other websites from July 2017 through Nov. 2020 for prices ranging from $70 to $100.

The recall affects cookers with the model number SCCPPC600-V1, manufactured between July 1, 2017 and Oct. 1, 2018.

Those who have bought the cooker should contact Crock-Pot immediately to get a free replacement lid, officials said.

More information on the recall can be found on the Safety Commission’s website.