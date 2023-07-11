The shoes will be available on the Crocs website, Foot Locker, Journeys and Champs Sports, among other retailers. ( Crocs)

Crocs is the latest brand to enter Barbie’s world ahead of the highly anticipated summer movie.

The shoe company unveiled its Barbie-themed shoe collection on Tuesday after giving fans a sneak peek of the new Crocs on Friday.

The collection includes:

Barbie the Movie Mega Crush Clog

Barbie Crush Clog

Barbie “Cozzzy” Sandal

Barbie Classic Clog

Kids’ Barbie Cutie Clog

Crocs fans can also decorate their Crocs with Barbie Jibbitz Charm Pack, which retails for $19.99.

The shoes will be available on the Crocs website, Foot Locker, Journeys and Champs Sports, among other retailers, and cost between $59.99 and $84.99.

The shoe company is no stranger to collaborations since it has partnered with restaurants, celebrities and brands over the last few years.

Ahead of its world premiere, the “Barbie” movie has partnered with companies, such as Airbnb, Uno and Xbox, on numerous collaborations to get everyone excited about the new film.

For the select group of people that had the chance to see the film, they had nothing but positive things to say.

“‘Barbie’ caught me off guard and I mean that in the best way possible,” Screen Rant’s Joseph Deckelmeier tweeted. “It’s funny, bombastic, and very smart. Greta Gerwig aims for the fences & hits a home run. Margot Robbie’s performance is great and Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu are pure entertainment! The whole cast is brilliant!”

“Barbie” hits theaters on July 21.