The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas as the latest Israel-Hamas war reaches its sixth day. In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, residents are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday.

Palestinians evacuate wounded people after an Israeli airstrike in Rafah refugee camp, southern Gaza Strip, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Hatem Ali)

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. Israel’s retaliation has escalated after Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers launched an unprecedented attack on Israel Saturday, killing over 1,200 Israelis and taking captive dozens. Heavy Israeli airstrikes on the enclave has killed over 1,200 Palestinians. (AP Photo/Hatem Moussa)



Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, Thursday Oct. 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Israeli soldiers surround a Palestinian who ran at them with a knife at the site of a music festival near the border with the Gaza Strip Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023. At least 260 Israeli festivalgoers were killed during the attack last Saturday. (AP Photo/Erik Marmor)

Without power, communication is limited and information is scarce. Egypt has engaged in intensive talks with Israel and the United States to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through its Rafah crossing point. However, it pushed back against proposals to establish corridors out of Gaza, saying an exodus of Palestinians from the enclave would have grave consequences on the Palestinian cause.