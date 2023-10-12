The Israeli government is under intense public pressure Thursday to topple Hamas as the latest Israel-Hamas war reaches its sixth day. In the Gaza Strip, meanwhile, residents are facing ever-growing uncertainty after the territory’s only power plant ran out of fuel and shut down Wednesday.
Without power, communication is limited and information is scarce. Egypt has engaged in intensive talks with Israel and the United States to allow the delivery of aid and fuel through its Rafah crossing point. However, it pushed back against proposals to establish corridors out of Gaza, saying an exodus of Palestinians from the enclave would have grave consequences on the Palestinian cause.