Deadline looms to submit claim in Apple’s $500-million iPhone slowdown settlement

An iPhone6 is seen in a file photo. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Millions of iPhone owners have a week left to submit claims for part of a $500 million settlement.

The money stems from a multi-year legal battle where Apple admitted it used software updates to purposely slow down older model iPhones.

The company says it did so to protect phones with older batteries, but many owners believe it was a ploy to nudge them to buy newer, faster models.

The covered iPhones and operating systems in the settlement are:

iPhone 6 (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 6s Plus (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone SE (iOS 10.2.1 or later)

iPhone 7 (iOS 11.2 or later)

iPhone 7 Plus (iOS 11.2 or later)

Those eligible are entitled to up to $25 if they owned a covered iPhone before Dec. 21, 2017, and experienced a slowdown.

Claims can be filed online by the Oct. 6 deadline.

You are limited to one cash payment per device. If you owned more than one device, you must submit a separate claim for each device.