Dean Stockwell, ‘Quantum Leap’ Star, Dies at 85: Reports

Dean Stockwell is seen in a file image (Getty Images)

Actor Dean Stockwell, perhaps best known for his role in the sci-fi series “Quantum Leap,” has died at the age of 85, according to multiple reports.

Stockwell had more than 70 years’ worth of credits on his resume, including roles in “Dune” and “Blue Velvet.”

In 1989 he was nominated for an Oscar for his work on “Married to the Mob.”

The actor died peacefully, in his sleep at home, sources told Variety.

Stockwell is survived by his wife, Joy, and their children, Austin and Sophie, The New York Post reported.

