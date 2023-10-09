Delta Airlines is canceling flights to Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport through the end of the month after the surprise attack on Israel by Hamas militants over the weekend that has killed nearly 1,600 people on both sides, including Americans, and prompted a declaration of war by the Israeli government.

Israel has since increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip and sealed it off from food, fuel, and other supplies in retaliation for the bloody incursion. Hamas also escalated on Monday, pledging to kill captured Israelis if attacks targeted civilians without warnings.

Officials at Delta released the following statement to KTLA:

“As Delta continues monitoring events in the region, we have made the difficult decision to cancel our [Tel Aviv] flights through Oct. 31, 2023. Our hearts are with those who are impacted as our people work to find safe alternatives for customers trying to depart [Tel Aviv]. Notifications to customers about their specific flight will be communicated via the Fly Delta app, and contact information in their reservation; customers can also reach out to Delta Reservations for support. Delta will continue to explore options for customers to safely exit [Tel Aviv] via seats that become available on our partner airlines.”

The airline added that some flights may show as operating between now and Oct. 17, but that Delta is canceling those flights.

Customers are encouraged to go to the airline’s website to find available seats on partner airlines, which will be visible and bookable on the schedule.

Delta said it’s continuing to work with the U.S. government to assist citizens who want to return home to the United States.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.