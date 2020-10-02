Despite negative test, Biden ‘not out of the woods yet’ for coronavirus, expert says

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife have both tested negative for the coronavirus, but some public health specialists, including a UC Berkeley infectious disease expert, say it could be days before they can be assured they not infected.

“Biden is not out of the woods yet,” said Dr. John Swartzberg of UC Berkeley on Friday.

“If he was infected on Tuesday [during the debate] you wouldn’t expect him to be positive today… I am more interested in how he tests tomorrow and Sunday and Monday,” Swartzberg said. “That is when we are really want to look at the test.”

About 50% of people infected with the coronavirus never develop symptoms or COVID-19 but still are contagious, he said. Trump and his wife definitely have COVID-19 because they are both suffering symptoms, he added.

