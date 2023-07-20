(NEXSTAR) — They say all good things must come to an end, and that’s especially true for the Powerball jackpot, which surpassed $1 billion before being won last night. If your ticket didn’t win the jackpot, don’t throw it away just yet — it might still have won you some money.

While everyone plays for the top prize, there are eight other ways in which you can win while playing Powerball. In fact, your chances of winning any prize are 1 in 24.87.

The smallest prize available is $4. To win this, you need to match the red Powerball number, or match one white ball number and the Powerball number. If you opted into Power Play when buying your ticket, your prize could grow to as much as $40.

A Power Play, which costs an extra $1 per play, can increase your non-jackpot prize by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10 times. The multiplier is randomly selected before each drawing, and the 10X multiplier is only available when the jackpot is advertised at $150 million or less.

Matching two of the main numbers and the Powerball, or three main numbers, will score you a $7 prize. If you match three main numbers and the Powerball, or four main numbers without the Powerball, you’ve won $100.

Should your ticket match four numbers and the Powerball, you’ll land a $50,000 prize. And if you match five main numbers without the Powerball, your ticket is worth $1 million.

If your ticket has matched any numbers, regardless of the possible prize size, be sure to hang onto it and sign it. Where you can claim your prize and how long you have to do so will vary based on where you live.

Powerball is played in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. ET.