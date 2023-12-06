Disney is continuing to dip its toe into the real estate development game, announcing on Wednesday it’s planning a new residential community in North Carolina.

“Asteria” is a planned community located near Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill, and is part of the company’s ongoing Storyliving by Disney venture.

The Asteria community is in its early planning stages, but Disney says it’s being designed to “encourage exploration of the region’s natural beauty and spark life-long learning.”

The community will be located within a 1,500-acre parcel located in Chatham County. Disney officials say it will be close to nearby cities, giving residents metropolitan amenities while maintaining its small-town charm. More than 4,000 homes will be located on the site, including some that are specifically designated for adults aged 55 and up.

Disney is partnering with a local real estate development company that has already built a master-planned community in the area.

This is the second announced planned community by Storyliving by Disney.

Cotino, a planned community located in Rancho Mirage, about 11 miles southeast of Palm Springs, was first announced in February 2022.

That residential property is deeper into its planning phase and presale appointments for the first crop of homes are already full, according to its website.

The Cotino community will be located in Rancho Mirage, just outside of Palm Springs. (Disney)

Both Cotino and Asteria will draw on the vast amount of creative intellectual properties that Disney fans know and love.

“The announcement of the Asteria community builds upon strong initial interest for our first Storyliving by Disney community in California and will expand Disney-branded communities to the East Coast,” said Claire Bilby, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Signature Experiences Emerging Businesses. “Our team has been working closely with Disney Imagineers to develop a unique vision for this project inspired by Walt Disney’s innate curiosity and North Carolina’s spirit of discovery.”

Disney promises that Asteria will offer residents a unique lifestyle made possible through a wide range of home options, quaint streets and community amenities that highlight the region’s natural beauty.

“The community will feature acres of neighborhood parks and miles of beautiful walking and biking trails where residents can connect with the outdoors,” the announcement reads.

Planning for Asteria is in its infancy, but those interested in learning more can subscribe to email updates and read more about it online.

Disney said it’s continuing to explore possible locations for expanding the Storyliving venture.