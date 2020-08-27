Disney World guest allegedly hit security guard, threatened to kill him after being asked to follow mask rule

General view of Epcot International Flower And Garden Festival at Epcot Center at Walt Disney World on May 11, 2016 in Orlando, Florida. (Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

Deputies say a 35-year-old man hit a security guard in the head and threatened to kill him at Epcot theme park when he was asked to follow Disney World’s mask rules.

An Orange County Sheriff’s arrest report says Enrico Toro was arrested Aug. 14 on misdemeanor battery charges.

The report says Toro and his family arrived at Epcot’s security checkpoint without proper masks. They went back to their car and returned to security, but one child still had a mask that didn’t fit Disney’s rules.

The report says Toro began cursing and told the guard to call police.

He is accused of striking the security officer and threatening to kill him over improper face coverings, according to WESH-TV. The report says as the guard was about to call his supervisor when “the male struck him with an open hand across his head.”

“We expect guests to treat our cast members with courtesy and respect, and while the vast majority of guests have adapted to our new measures, this unfortunate case required law enforcement,” A Disney spokesperson said.

An attorney isn’t listed for Toro on court records.