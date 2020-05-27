Disney World to begin phased reopening of theme parks in July

Disney World is reopening its gates, ending a multi-month closure of the park which left the Walt Disney Company reeling.

The Disney theme park, which employs some 70,000 people, plans to begin a phased reopening on July 11 for its Magic Kingdom parks and July 15 for EPCOT and Hollywood Studios, the company said on Wednesday.

Walt Disney World as well as Disney’s Disneyland resort in Anaheim, California, closed in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Related Content Disney World to present plan for reopening theme parks