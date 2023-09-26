This Halloween, Donkey is inviting fairy tale creatures from lands far, far away to stay at Shrek’s Swamp in Scotland as he house-sits for his best friend.

The exclusive stay is available for two nights from Oct. 27-29, 2023, for free, thanks to Airbnb. The booking will be available on Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Up to three guests can stay at the “swamp.”

“A former refuge for fairytale creatures, Shrek’s Swamp brings a whole new meaning to the term ‘treehouse.’ With its clever use of forestry, charmingly rustic interiors and iconic outhouse, the swamp is certain to offer an experience unlike any other,” a news release said.

The famed “Beware Ogre” sign as seen in the animated movie. (Alix McIntosh)

A glimpse inside Shrek’s bedroom. (Alix McIntosh)

While the Airbnb stay is free, guests will be responsible for their travel to and from Scotland, Airbnb said.

Airbnb will also be making a one-time donation to the HopScotch Children’s Charity, which provides some of Scotland’s most vulnerable and disadvantaged children with respite breaks through nurturing and dynamic holiday trips, a news release said.

DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek: spawned a wildly popular franchise featuring Mike Myers as the voice of Shrek, Eddie Murphy as Donkey and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona.

The franchise has a total of five movies, with the potential of a sixth in the works.