Don’t want to wear a face mask in public during pandemic? ‘Schitt’s Creek’ star Dan Levy has a message

Dan Levy of “Schitt’s Creek” speaks during the Pop TV segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena. (Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

If you think the requirement that people wear face masks in public to help curb the effects of a global pandemic is an infringement on your freedoms, Dan Levy has a message for you.

“I suppose, in a way, I can understand the frustration of being told what to do, which is why I would like to propose a re-contextualization of this whole thing,” said the “Schitt’s Creek” star in an Instagram post on Tuesday.

“Imagine seeing it not as an infringement on your freedom, but rather the simplest, easiest act of kindness that you can do in a day. Not just for yourself, but for other people.”

Levy was responding to seeing viral videos of people who are actively refusing to wear masks in public.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.