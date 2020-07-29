Doorbell cameras to be given out for free in Kansas City neighborhoods with high crime rates

A Ring doorbell camera is seen in this file photo. (WDAF via CNN)

Homeowners are taking crime fighting into their own hands at their front door.

Ring, AdHoc Group Against Crime and U.S. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver launched a program to donate 750 Ring Video Doorbells to local residents in Kansas City neighborhoods troubled by crime.

The devices will be given to Kansas Citians who voluntarily apply to participate and will include free installation.

“This is gonna be it’s gonna be wonderful. I think maybe eight of my neighbors on this block applied,” said Marquita Taylor, president of the Santé Fe Neighborhood Council.

Taylor said she has lived in her neighborhood for 26 years and has witnessed a multitude of crime on her street.

“A lot of crime, there have been murders on this block. There’s been shootings. We’ve had neighbors that lost their valuables, and been shot up,” Taylor said.

Taylor hopes the addition of the doorbell cameras will add an added sense of security and safety within neighbors homes.

“The people of Kansas City want to see community leaders work together to create a safer environment for everyone,” Cleaver said.

“By teaming up with Ring and utilizing the latest technologies, AdHoc and I believe this community partnership will foster a higher level of comfort on the part of people who are living in neighborhoods where criminal acts are occurring far too frequently. As these resources begin to be distributed, I look forward to further discussions with Kansas Citians on additional ways in which we can make our community safer.”

The installation costs associated with the device will be covered by Ring.

Residents who obtain devices will not be forced to register them with police.