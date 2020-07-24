Dr. Birx: California, other states hit hard by coronavirus ‘are essentially three New Yorks’

A surge in coronavirus cases has made California and other hard-hit states resemble “three New Yorks,” the epicenter of the nation’s COVID-19 crisis in the spring, but there are signs the wave is abating, the White House’s coronavirus response coordinator said Friday.

“We’re already starting to see some plateauing in these critically four states that have really suffered under the last four weeks, so Texas, California, Arizona and Florida, those major metros and throughout their counties,” Dr. Deborah Birx said in an interview on NBC’s “Today.”

“And I just want to make it clear to the American public: What we have right now are essentially three New Yorks with these three major states,” she said, apparently referring to Texas, California and Florida, the most populous of the states she listed.

Birx said that the rise in infections in the four states was driven by people in their 20s and 30s who didn’t have symptoms and didn’t realize they were spreading the virus. Young people are less likely to require hospitalization or seek testing, so their cases are less likely to be detected, she said.

