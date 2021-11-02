Dr. Dre, will.i.am, Issa Rae endorse initiative that would boost L.A. school arts programs

Depleted public schools arts programs would get a huge boost under a proposed statewide ballot initiative put together by former L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner — with A-list endorsements from entertainment and music industry figures including Dr. Dre, Jimmy Iovine, will.i.am, and Issa Rae.

The initiative, if it gets on the ballot and wins voter approval, would raise an estimated $800 million annually to benefit public school students in kindergarten through 12th grade with often limited access to music, drama, and visual arts education. The official filing of “The Arts and Music in Schools — Funding Guarantee and Accountability Act” Monday begins a long process, which includes gathering more than 600,000 signatures by April 26, 2022 to qualify for the November 2022 ballot.

“This ballot measure will help define the promise of the next generation of storytellers by ensuring all California students get the high-quality arts and music education they deserve,” Rae said in a statement. “It will especially benefit students from communities of color.”

The initiative is one of several possible education-related ballot measures, including one supporting public funds for private school tuition rooted in parent anger over the pandemic-related school closures.

