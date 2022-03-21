A driver doing donuts on a New York City roadway drove over a man, fracturing his skull, KTLA sister station, WPIX reported.

Video from the scene in Manhattan showed the driver of a red two-door Infiniti sedan doing donuts in an area where there was construction nearby as spectators stood in a packed circle and watched over the weekend.

Three people went into the circle as the driver continued. They appeared to pull out phones to film the donuts.

A 23-year-old man fell to the street and was driven over, police said. He suffered a fractured skull, a brain injury and severe trauma to the body. He was taken to the hospital and police described his condition as critical.

The driver f led the scene. Police said his vehicle had a yellow decal on the driver’s side with the words “Tyler Spec.” The NYPD asked for help identifying the driver.