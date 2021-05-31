Driver wounded in road rage shooting on 101 Fwy in San Fernando Valley: CHP

A driver was wounded in a road rage shooting on the northbound 101 Freeway in the San Fernando Valley early Monday, authorities said.

There was a “road-rage incident” involving a red Lexus, a black Lexus and an older white sedan in the area of Laurel Canyon Boulevard, north of the 101 Freeway near Valley Village, California Highway Patrol officials said.

“This incident culminated into a freeway shooting when the driver of the white sedan began shooting at the red Lexus and striking the victim in the right arm,” CHP said in a news release.

The shooting happened on the Laurel Canyon Boulevard on-ramp to the northbound lanes of the freeway.

The two Lexus vehicles then fled north on the freeway, where they were contacted by CHP officers near Van Nuys Boulevard and Huston Street.

The driver of the red Lexus was taken to a hospital with what appeared to be a minor gun shot on his right arm, according to CHP.

Meanwhile, the driver of the white sedan continued on the freeway, and has yet to be found or identified. Officials said it’s unclear how many people were in the suspected shooter’s vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was only described as being a white, older model sedan with damage to its left side, where it likely has red paint transfer, sideswipe damage and driver’s side door damage.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact CHP Officer Sebastian at 808-888-0980.

Monday’s early morning shooting comes as the search continues for the gunman who killed a 6-year-old boy in another freeway shooting on the 55 in Orange. A reward for information leading to the arrest of that person has grown to $400,000, with no suspect in custody nearly 10 days after the killing.

There has also been a string of more than 60 BB or pellet gun shootings that have been reported in Orange, Riverside and Los Angeles counties in the past few weeks, mostly along the 91 Freeway.