California commuters may be inhaling high levels of dangerous chemicals, according to a new study by the University of California, Riverside.

Those chemicals, which include formaldehyde and benzene, can lead to an increased risk of cancer and birth defects.

The study stated that spending more than 20 minutes a day driving can put a person at risk of exposure.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 17, 2021.