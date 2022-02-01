Economic segregation in schools has worsened: Study

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Students are seen on campus on Jan. 11, 2022 in Sylmar, California.(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Students are seen on campus on Jan. 11, 2022 in Sylmar, California.(FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The segregation of young students from low-income families — brought on by climbing Latino enrollments and the departure of white and middle-class families — has worsened across the country over a 15-year period, contributing to widening achievement gaps along economic and racial lines, a new study has concluded.

In 2000, the typical child from a family living below the poverty line attended an elementary school where 45% of those enrolled were children from middle-class families. By 2015, that figure fell to 36% nationwide, according to a UC Berkeley and University of Maryland study. Researchers compared data for elementary-school students at more than 14,000 school districts nationwide over a 15-year period, ending in 2015.

“The growing segregation of the haves and have-nots over the past two decades” is particularly concerning in light of other research indicating that students from low-income families make less academic progress as they “come to dominate district enrollments,” said study director Bruce Fuller, a professor of education and public policy at UC Berkeley.

Other research has offered evidence that learning gaps among students have widened further during the COVID-19 pandemic, which hit harder in low-income, predominately Latino and Black communities, where families had fewer resources to respond and recover.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

 

Latest News

More News