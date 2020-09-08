El Segundo-based Beyond Meat signs production agreement in China

Beyond Meat celebrates the launch of its newest retail product Beyond Breakfast Sausage in New York City on March 10, 2020. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

Beyond Meat will begin making plant-based meat in China later this year under an agreement announced Tuesday.

El Segundo-based Beyond Meat is building two facilities outside Shanghai.

Production will begin later this year, with full production expected in early 2021.

Beyond Meat products made their Chinese debut in April at Starbucks, which sells the company’s imitation beef in lasagna, pasta and a spicy wrap.

Beyond Meat burgers entered Chinese grocery stores in June through a partnership with Alibaba.

This is Beyond Meat’s second international expansion this year. It opened a manufacturing facility in the Netherlands in June.