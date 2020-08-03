Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas pushed back to May 2021

Fans react during a performance by DJ/producer Nitti Gritti at the Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas 2019 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Steven Lawton/Getty Images)

The Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas will not be happening this year.

Organizers of the electronic dance music festival announced Sunday that the event will be pushed back to 2021.

Typically held in May at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, the festival was postponed initially until October because of the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now slated for May 21-23 of next year.

Tickets for this year’s festival will be honored.

Anyone who can’t make the new dates can fill out an online form. More than 150,000 people attend each night of the carnival, which features more than 200 performers on eight stages.