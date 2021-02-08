Elon Musk announces $100M XPRIZE challenge to combat climate change

Elon Musk and the Musk Foundation on Monday announced a $100 million challenge to combat climate change in a partnership with XPRIZE.

The challenge is a four-year global competition to find a solution the pulls carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and locks it away permanently in an environmentally benign way. More details about the challenge are expected to be released on Earth Day, April 22.

Click here for more information and to find out how to register for the challenge.

Christina Pascucci reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Feb. 8, 2021.