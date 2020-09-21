Elon Musk to tout ‘million-mile battery’ for electric vehicles

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla, speaks at an unveiling event for The Boring Co.’s test tunnel in Hawthorne on Dec. 18, 2018. (Credit: Robyn Beck / Getty Images)

Perhaps you’ve heard about the “million-mile battery” — the latest buzzphrase electric vehicle proponents hope will energize public interest in buying EVs.

If you haven’t, Elon Musk will make sure you do on Tuesday, when Tesla goes online for what it’s calling Battery Day. Musk is expected to detail a million-mile battery project — along with, he teased on Twitter, other “exciting things.”

Musk’s teasers don’t always pan out. But the idea of a million-dollar battery offers real promise.

“[I]t would eliminate one of the big negatives associated with electric vehicles,” said Donald Sadoway, a materials chemist and battery expert at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology: the car owner’s fear that the battery will die and require costly replacement.

