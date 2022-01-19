Emergency alert with ‘Batman’ references accidentally sent in Missouri

Missourians received a puzzling message on their phones Tuesday afternoon: an “emergency alert” out of the fictitious “Batman” locale Gotham City about a suspicious vehicle with the license plate UKIDME, KTLA sister station KTVI reports

This was neither joke nor riddle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol — but rather an unfortunate accident.

At 4:52 p.m., people’s cellphones buzzed with an automatic alert reading, “GOTHAM CITY MO PURPLE/GREEN 1978 DODGE 3700 GT MO UKIDME.”

That’s the car driven by the Joker’s goons in the 1989 “Batman” film.

But you don’t need the Caped Crusader to solve this mystery.

Minutes after the alert was sent, state police sent word the alert was a test message that had been accidentally sent across the state. MSHP officials sent out a new alert a short time later, explaining the previous one had been a test.