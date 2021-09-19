Emmy Awards: Winners in some of the top categories

This image released by Netflix shows Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II in a scene from “The Crown.” Colman was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding leading actress in a drama series. (Liam Daniel/Netflix via AP)

The wait is finally over Sunday night, as the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards have begun.

Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the festivities at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, a return to an in-person event after last year’s Emmys were held virtually due to the pandemic.

The most-nominated shows include “The Crown,” “The Mandalorian” and “WandaVision.”

See below for a list of nominees in some of the top categories, with winners in bold as they’re announced.

Supporting Actress, Comedy Series: Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Kate McKinnon, “Saturday Night Live”; Cecily Strong, “Saturday Night Live”; Aidy Bryant, “Saturday Night Live”; Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”; Rosie Perez, “The Flight Attendant.”

Supporting Actor, Comedy Series: Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”; Carl Clemons-Hopkins, “Hacks”; Kenan Thompson, “Saturday Night Live”; Bowen Yang, “Saturday Night Live”; Brendan Hunt, “Ted Lasso”; “ Nick Mohammed, “Ted Lasso”; Jeremy Swift, “Ted Lasso”; Paul Reiser, “The Kominsky Method.”

Supporting Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Julianne Nicholson, “Mare of Easttown”; Renée Elise Goldsberry, “Hamilton”; Phillipa Soo, “Hamilton”; Kathryn Hahn, “WandaVision”; Moses Ingram, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Jean Smart, “Mare of Easttown.”

Supporting Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Evan Peters, “Mare of Easttown”; Thomas Brodie Sangster, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Daveed Diggs, “Hamilton”; Paapa Essiedu, “I May Destroy You,”; Jonathan Groff, “Hamilton”; Anthony Ramos, “Hamilton.”

Comedy Series: “black-ish”; “Cobra Kai”; “Emily in Paris”; “The Flight Attendant”; “Hacks”; “The Kominsky Method”; “PEN15”; “Ted Lasso.”

Actor, Comedy Series: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; William H. Macy, “Shameless”; Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”; Kenan Thompson, “Kenan.”

Actress, Comedy Series: Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”; Allison Janney, “Mom”; Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”; Aidy Bryant, “Shrill.”

Drama series: “The Boys”; “Bridgerton”; “The Crown”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “Lovecraft Country”; “The Mandalorian”; “Pose”; “This Is Us.”

Actor, Drama Series: Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”; Jonathan Majors, “Lovecraft Country”; Josh O’Connor, “The Crown”; Regé-Jean Page, “Bridgerton”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Matthew Rhys, “Perry Mason.”

Actress, Drama Series: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”; Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Uzo Aduba, “In Treatment”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Mj Rodriguez, “Pose”; Jurnee Smollett, “Lovecraft Country.”

Limited Series: “The Queen’s Gambit”; “I May Destroy You,”; “Mare of Easttown,”; “The Underground Railroad,”; “WandaVision.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV movie: Paul Bettany, “WandaVision”; Hugh Grant, “The Undoing”; Ewan McGregor, “Halston”; Lin-Manuel Miranda, “Hamilton”; Leslie Odom Jr., “Hamilton.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV movie: Michaela Coel, “I May Destroy You”; Cynthia Erivo, “Genius: Aretha”; Elizabeth Olsen, “WandaVision”; Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”; Kate Winslet, “Mare of Easttown.”

Variety Talk Series: “Conan”; “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live”; “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”; “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”

Guest Actor, Drama Series: George Freeman, “Lovecraft County”; Charles Dance, “The Crown”; Don Cheadle, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”; Timothy Olyphant, “The Mandalorian”; Carl Weathers, “The Mandalorian.”

Guest Actress, Drama Series: Sophie Okonedo, “Ratched”; Claire Foy, “The Crown”; Alexis Bledel, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; McKenna Grace, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Phylicia Rashad, “This Is Us.”

Supporting Actor, Drama Series: Giancarlo Esposito, “The Mandalorian”; O-T Fagbenie, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; John Lithgow, “Perry Mason”; Tobias Menzies, “The Crown”; Max Minghella ,“The Handmaid’s Tale”; Chris Sullivan “This Is Us”; Bradley Whitford, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Michael K. Williams, “Lovecraft Country.”

Supporting Actress, Drama Series: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”; Helena Bonham Carter, “The Crown”; Madeline Brewer, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Ann Dowd, “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Aunjanue Ellis, “Lovecraft Country”; Emerald Fennell, “The Crown”; Yvonne Strahovski “The Handmaid’s Tale”; Samira Wiley, “The Handmaid’s Tale.”

Television Movie: “Dolly Parton’s Christmas On the Square”; “Oslo”; “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”; “Sylvie’s Love”; “Uncle Frank.”

Guest Actor, Comedy Series: Alec Baldwin, “Saturday Night Live”; Dave Chappelle, “Saturday Night Live”; Daniel Kaluuya, “Saturday Night Live”; Dan Levy, “Saturday Night Live”; Morgan Freeman, “The Kominsky Method.”

Guest Actress, Comedy Series: Issa Rae, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; Yvette Nicole Brown, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; Jane Adams, “Hacks”; Maya Rudolph, “Saturday Night Live”; Kristen Wiig, “Saturday Night Live”; Bernadette Peters, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

Structured Reality Program: “Antiques Roadshow”; “Property Brothers: Forever Home”; “Queer Eye”; “Running Wild with Bear Grylls”; “Shark Tank.”

Unstructured Reality Program: “Becoming”; “Below Deck”; “Indian Matchmaking”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”; “Selling Sunset.”

Reality-competition program: “Nailed It!”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “The Amazing Race”; “The Voice”; “Top Chef.”

Variety sketch show: “A Black Lady Sketch Show”; “Saturday Night Live.”