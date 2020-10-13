Encore at Wynn Las Vegas alters hours of operation due to low demand

An aerial view shows Wynn Las Vegas (L) and Encore Las Vegas, both of which have been closed since March 17 in response to the coronavirus pandemic on May 21, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Beginning Oct. 19, Encore at Wynn Las Vegas will alter its operating hours due to low demand.

The resort closed at noon on Monday, and will reopen at 2 p.m. every Thursday, KTLA’s sister station in Las Vegas, KLAS, reported.

Encore will operate on a five-day, four-night schedule “until consumer demand for Las Vegas increases,” Wynn announced Tuesday.

Hotel guests will be able to check in at Encore beginning at 2 p.m. on Thursdays, and final check out will be noon on Mondays.

The Poker Room at Encore will temporarily move to Wynn Las Vegas beginning October 19 and operate 7 days a week, the resort noted. The Poker area will be located on the casino floor near the Wynn self-park garage.

All other amenities at Encore, including all restaurants, will operate during Encore’s revised business hours, Thursday to Sunday.