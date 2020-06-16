Entire Iowa high school baseball team takes a knee during national anthem before season opener

An American flag is seen in a file image. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

Before taking the field for the first time since the sports shutdown in March, the players for a high school baseball team in Iowa decided to make a statement.

While the national anthem played before their season opener Monday afternoon, every member of the Des Moines Roosevelt Roughriders took a knee and linked arms as a protest against racial injustice.

“No disrespect to the flag, just simply to bring attention to the issues at hand,” Roosevelt senior infielder Alex Pendergast told reporters. “And I think we did the right thing.”

He added that there’s “just so much diversity at Roosevelt and on our team, so it’s our responsibility to stand up for our community.”

