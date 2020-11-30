Eric Clapton, Van Morrison to release ‘anti-lockdown’ song protesting COVID-19 restrictions

Eric Clapton performs on stage during Music For The Marsden 2020 at The O2 Arena on March 03, 2020 in London, England. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

Music icons Eric Clapton and Van Morrison on Friday announced the release of an upcoming track protesting government restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United Kingdom, the latest in a string of Morrison-written “anti-lockdown” songs.

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Clapton recorded Morrison’s song, titled “Stand and Deliver,” and it is set to be released on Dec. 4, the artists announced.

“Eric’s recording is fantastic and will clearly resonate with the many who share our frustrations,” Morrison said in a statement via his group Save Live Music.

The idiosyncratic singer-songwriter from Northern Ireland, now 75, has faced criticism this year for emerging as a vocal critic of U.K. measures enacted to slow COVID-19 transmission. Morrison has focused on the effects on the live music industry — proceeds from the new single with Clapton are meant to support Morrison’s Lockdown Financial Hardship Fund.

