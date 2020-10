Ex-Mexican defense secretary helped cartel bring cocaine, other drugs into U.S.

In this April 16, 2016 file photo, Mexico’s Defense Secretary Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda salutes soldiers at the Number 1 military camp in Mexico City. Mexico’s Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard wrote in his Twitter account Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, that U.S. Ambassador Christopher Landau had informed him that Gen. Cienfuegos has been arrested in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)

U.S. authorities allege that Mexico’s foreign defense minister helped smuggled thousands of kilograms of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana into the United States in exchange for bribes.

Court documents unsealed Friday in New York alleged that Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda acted on behalf of the H-2 cartel while defense secretary from 2012 to 2018 under former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Prosecutors allege the general ensured military operations were not conducted against the cartel, that initiated operations against rival cartels and introduce cartel leaders to other corrupt Mexican officials.

