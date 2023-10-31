Safety is always a top priority for parents heading into Halloween – a holiday that can be all tricks and no treats for some.

“Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for child pedestrians. Excited trick-or-treaters often forget about safety, so motorists and parents must be even more alert,” a news release from AAA said.

Experts with the organization shared tips on how parents, pedestrians and motorists can stay safe as they celebrate the spooky holiday.

For Parents and Guardians

Parents should ensure contact information, such as their child’s name, home address and the parents’ cellphone numbers, is always with their child.

Establish a trick-or-treat route for your children

Inform your kids which houses they can approach while trick-or-treating and which places they should avoid

Make sure your child has a flashlight with batteries before they go trick-or-treating. Parents should also inform their kids on when and how to use the flashlight

Instruct kids that no candy should be eaten until they get home

Trick-or-Treaters

Avoid walking in the street when trick-or-treating

Stay with your group and don’t wander off by yourself

Make sure your parents know where you will be and what time they should expect you to be home

Motorists

Drivers should be cautious when traveling through residential areas on Halloween

Look out for children, obey all traffic signals and pay attention to the road