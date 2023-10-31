Safety is always a top priority for parents heading into Halloween – a holiday that can be all tricks and no treats for some.
“Halloween is one of the most dangerous nights of the year for child pedestrians. Excited trick-or-treaters often forget about safety, so motorists and parents must be even more alert,” a news release from AAA said.
Experts with the organization shared tips on how parents, pedestrians and motorists can stay safe as they celebrate the spooky holiday.
For Parents and Guardians
- Parents should ensure contact information, such as their child’s name, home address and the parents’ cellphone numbers, is always with their child.
- Establish a trick-or-treat route for your children
- Inform your kids which houses they can approach while trick-or-treating and which places they should avoid
- Make sure your child has a flashlight with batteries before they go trick-or-treating. Parents should also inform their kids on when and how to use the flashlight
- Instruct kids that no candy should be eaten until they get home
Trick-or-Treaters
- Avoid walking in the street when trick-or-treating
- Stay with your group and don’t wander off by yourself
- Make sure your parents know where you will be and what time they should expect you to be home
Motorists
- Drivers should be cautious when traveling through residential areas on Halloween
- Look out for children, obey all traffic signals and pay attention to the road