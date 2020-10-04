Family business in Burbank hosts donation drop off for Armenian children displaced in clashes with Azerbaijan

A small family business in Burbank is gathering donations for Armenian children who have been displaced in the violence in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Angelenos began dropping off donations Armenta’s Barber Shop on 222 E. Olive Ave. Saturday.

Those interested in helping can bring anything from clothes, sleeping bags and blankets to toys, granola bars and dry snacks to the barbershop until Wednesday.

On Friday, all the donations will be sent to Mariam Mehrabyan, a child psychologist who has a team caring for families and children in Armenia, organizers said.

Azerbaijan launched a military attack in the region bordering Armenia and Azerbaijan on Sept. 27 and heavy fighting is continuing over the separatist territory.

KTLA photo journalist Phillip Ige reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Oct. 3, 2020.