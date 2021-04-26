Family dog dead, multiple people stung in Las Vegas bee attack

Las Vegas fire officials are warning the public after a dog died and several people were stung in a bee attack.

Firefighters say warmer weather in the Las Vegas metro area also brings out bee swarms.

On Saturday, they were called after a bee stung a pet dog multiple times in a neighborhood on the northwest side. Several area residents also reported getting stung.

Las Vegas family's dog dies after being stung by bees https://t.co/QFZAYZrBvX — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 26, 2021

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski urged people to stay inside when possible. He says bees release an odor once they sting someone that draws other bees from the colony.

He says there have been three bee-related calls this month.

Meanwhile, homeowners in the area have since called an exterminator in hopes of locating and removing the hive.

@LasVegasFD has a Bee Information Line, listen to a 2 minute recording about the bees and how to stay safe or click on this link for more info:https://t.co/21WUmgz1rQ — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 26, 2021