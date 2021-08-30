Relatives and neighbors of the Ahmadi family gather around a burned-out vehicle that the family says was hit by a U.S. drone strike, killing 10 people.(Marcus Yam / Los Angeles Times)

After a day at work, Ezmari Ahmadi was just arriving at his home Sunday in Khwaja Burgha, a working-class neighborhood a few miles west of Kabul’s airport, when calamity struck.

As he pulled into the driveway about 4:30 p.m., children — his own as well as those of his brothers and other relatives — swarmed around Ahmadi’s Toyota Corolla. His 12-year-old son, Farzad, asked if he could park the car. Ahmadi obliged, put Farzad in the driver’s seat and switched to the passenger side.

That’s when what the family says was an American missile fired moments before from a drone buzzing nearby drilled through the car, slammed into the ground below and detonated.

In an instant, 10 people were killed, including no fewer than seven children, Ahmadi’s brother Emal said Monday. Among the dead were Ahmadi, 40, who the family said worked for a Southern California-based charity; a 25-year-old nephew who was about to be married; and five kids who were 5 years old or younger.

The target of a U.S. drone strike in #Kabul was supposed to be #ISIS-K suicide bombers. Assuming it is the same strike, what we found were 10 dead civilians, including 7 children. Our latest from #Afghanistan https://t.co/BxSHCpqqqr pic.twitter.com/qRpZq6LG4i — Marcus Yam 文火 (@yamphoto) August 30, 2021