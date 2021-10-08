FDA warns about ArtNaturals hand sanitizer found to contain cancer-causing chemicals

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning about ArtNaturals hand sanitizers found to have cancer-causing chemicals, authorities announced this week.

The scent-free hand sanitizer has a label that says it was distributed by “artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248,” FDA officials said in an alert.

The agency says it found “unacceptable levels” of benzene, acetaldehyde and acetal contaminants while testing the sanitizer.

All three chemicals are dangerous. Benzene and acetaldehyde may cause cancer, and acetal is known to irritate the upper respiratory tract, eyes and skin, according to the agency.

ArtNaturals was added to the FDA’s list of more than 260 hand sanitizers Americans are being warned not to use.

“To date, artnaturals has not responded to multiple FDA attempts to discuss the contaminated hand sanitizers, including identification of the manufacturer, possible recalls, and the scope of the contamination,” the FDA says in the alert.

The sanitizers were sold at stores including Walmart.

Those who have bought ArtNaturals hand sanitizers, or any of the other products on the FDA’s list, are asked to immediately dispose of the products.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, increasing demand for sanitizing products pushed many manufacturers to produce hand sanitizers. At the same time, officials have warned about hundreds of unsafe products.

Many were found to contain carcinogens or methanol, which can be toxic.

Only ethyl alcohol and isopropyl alcohol are acceptable alcohols in hand sanitizer, according to the FDA.

If soap and water are not available, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends using hand sanitizer with at least 60% ethanol.