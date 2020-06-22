FDA warns against using certain hand sanitizers made in Mexico that may contain potentially toxic chemical

A person takes from a bottle of hydroalcoholic hand sanitizer on March 5, 2020, in Paris amid a spread of COVID-19. (LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is warning the public to stop using nine hand sanitizer products that may contain a substance that can be potentially toxic.

In a statement issued Friday, the FDA said hand sanitizer manufactured by Eskbiochem SA de CV in Mexico should not be used, KTLA sister station KRON reported Monday.

The FDA has listed the following nine products manufactured by Esk Biochem:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-002-01)

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-007-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04)

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-006-01)

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-010-10)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-005-03)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80% Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer (NDC: 74589-001-01)

The products were found to potentially contain methanol (wood alcohol), which can be toxic when ingested or absorbed through the skin, according to the federal agency.

“Methanol is not an acceptable ingredient for hand sanitizers and should not be used due to its toxic effects,” the statement read.

The FDA tested samples of Lavar Gel and CleanCare No Germ. Lavar Gel was found to contain 81% (v/v) methanol and no ethyl alcohol, while CleanCare No Germ contained 28% (v/v) methanol.

Those who have been exposed to hand sanitizer containing methanol should immediately call 911 and seek care to reverse potentially poisonous effects, according to the FDA.

“Substantial methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death,” the statement said. “Although all persons using these products on their hands are at risk, young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk for methanol poisoning.”

If you have any of these products, the FDA says to dispose of them immediately in appropriate hazardous waste containers. Do not flush or pour them down the drain.

The agency said it has asked Eskbiochem to remove the hand sanitizer products from the market, but — as of June 19 — the company had not taken any action.