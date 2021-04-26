Fearing an untreated epidemic, activists fight for those with ‘long COVID’ symptoms

Nation/world

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Angela Meriquez Vázquez, 33, was infected with COVID-19 in March 2020. She has long COVID and still suffers from symptoms of the disease.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Angela Meriquez Vázquez, 33, was infected with COVID-19 in March 2020. She has long COVID and still suffers from symptoms of the disease.(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)

Early in the pandemic, Fiona Lowenstein knew that the full story of COVID-19 was not being told.

She was 26 and healthy, and after testing positive for the virus last spring, she expected an easy recovery. But after a two-night stay in the hospital, she came home to experience severe fatigue and an upset stomach. She had a difficult time focusing her thoughts, and she was scared.

No one had said anything about these symptoms, and after posting on Instagram, she learned she wasn’t alone. As co-founder of a queer and feminist collective in New York exploring issues of health and social justice, she suddenly saw purpose in forming a new community.

Today, the Body Politic COVID-19 Support Group has registered 10,500 COVID-19 patients and their caregivers and families, who have started an independent research group and advised the National Institutes of Health. It is among dozens of grass-roots organizations around the world that have formed to make sure that a year into the pandemic — as fatigue mounts, vaccines become more available and infection rates drop — COVID-19 and its lingering symptoms remain in the public eye. Mindful of the battles that HIV/AIDS activists have fought over the years, its members know that their greatest enemies are fear, ignorance and apathy.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News