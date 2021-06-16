Fed may be looking at earlier interest rate increase amid inflation worries

The Federal Reserve is likely to signal Wednesday that it may nudge up interest rates sooner than expected in response to sizzling economic growth and a spike in prices that has sparked inflation fears.

The Fed and many private economists continue to think that higher prices are a temporary result of a pandemic-stifled economy suddenly free to go full-throttle. But others warn policymakers not to underestimate the danger of a longer-lasting problem.

“The Fed is making a big mistake if they think they can look the other way with the price of goods and services jumping,” said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at Fwdbonds, a financial market research firm in New York.

“This inflation looks as permanent as it is dangerous,” he added, “because higher prices have the ability to curb consumer purchases and shut the economy’s spending right back down in a hurry.”

