A photo of the discarded packages was released by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

A FedEx driver has been questioned after hundreds of packages were found discarded in Alabama, apparently after being “thrown off a ravine,” authorities said Monday.

The investigation began with the discovery of 300 to 400 boxes in a wooded area last Wednesday, according to the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

While deputies pieced together what happened, FedEx responded to the scene and began sending trucks from around the South to collect the packages and get them to their intended destinations.

“These guys came from all over the country to work on Thanksgiving. Thank you guys for your hard work and clearing up this mess,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post last Thursday.

After speaking to FedEx security personnel, authorities identified the suspected driver involved and questioned that person, Blount County Sheriff Mark Moon said Monday. He did not provide any further details amid the ongoing investigation into what he described as the “FedEx debacle.”

FedEx also released the following statement to KTLA sister station WIAT in Alabama:

The security of our customers’ shipments is a top priority and we are committed to treating our customers’ packages with the utmost care. We are taking steps to recover and transport the affected packages as quickly as possible. In addition to cooperating with law enforcement, we are conducting a review of this situation and will take the appropriate action.

Customers in the area with questions can go to fedex.com to track their packages, according to the company.