Feds consider using 2 more California facilities to house unaccompanied migrants

Federal authorities are considering the use of two more facilities in California to temporarily house the increasing number of unaccompanied migrant children arriving at the southern border with Mexico.

The Long Beach Convention Center could soon be tapped, said a source who was not authorized to speak publicly about the matter. And federal officials sent a request for the same purpose to useCamp Roberts, a California Army National Guard base inland along the central coast, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby confirmed in a briefing Thursday.

The San Diego Convention Center, which had been used as a homeless shelter earlier during the pandemic, has been transformed into a temporary facility for teenage girls through mid-July. On its first day last week, 500 girls were expected to arrive. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said they would be tested for the coronavirus before leaving border facilities and again every three days after arrival to the convention center.

The department declined to comment about the two latest facility requests.

