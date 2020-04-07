Feds tell airlines to refund canceled flights — but don’t count on money back just yet

The number of fliers has dwindled at LAX since the national emergency was declared. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

Airline passengers whose flights are canceled or significantly delayed should receive refunds, the Department of Transportation said in a statement, but don’t count on your money back just yet.

A statement Friday noted that that DOT would give airlines a chance to comply first.

DOT said it had received “an increasing number of complaints and inquiries from ticket passengers … who describe having been denied refunds for flights that were canceled or significantly delayed.”

A spokesman said Monday: “The obligation to provide refunds when scheduled flights are canceled or significantly delayed applies to U.S. and foreign carriers operating at least one aircraft having a seating capacity of 30 or more seats to, within, or from the United States.”

