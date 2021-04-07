FEMA launches COVID-19 funeral assistance program offering up to $9,000 for those who died from virus

Americans who have lost a family member to the far-reaching grips of COVID-19 will soon be able to apply for help with funeral costs, the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced.

Starting on Monday, FEMA will begin accepting applications for its COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Program. Reimbursement of up to $9,000 per funeral will be available for families who can prove their loved one died from COVID-19 and incurred subsequent funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, regardless of income.

Applicants will be allowed to apply for more than one deceased family member. So while FEMA is limiting the financial assistance to $9,000 per funeral service, they will reimburse up to $35,500 to cover the funerals of multiple people in the same family.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought overwhelming grief to many families. At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during and after disasters,” the agency said in a statement. “We are dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus.”

To be eligible for the funeral assistance, the person must have died in the United States, a death certificate needs to attribute the death to COVID-19 and the applicant must be a U.S. citizen. However the person who died does not need to have been a U.S. citizen or resident.

FEMA will accept documentation including funeral home contracts and receipts as part of the application process. Those who are deemed eligible for the funeral assistance program will be reimbursed through a check by mail or direct deposit.

“While nothing can replace those we have lost, this assistance will help alleviate some of the financial burden that families must bear,” House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee Chairwoman Lucille Roybal-Allard, D-Calif., said in a news release.

As of Tuesday more than 554,000 Americans have died from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

It’s unclear how long FEMA’s Funeral Assistance Program will last. The funding was approved earlier this year by Congress as part of the COVID-19 Relief Package.

FEMA will start taking applications Monday through a dedicated phone line. Anyone interested in applying can call 844-684-6333, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Central Time.