HOLLYWOOD (KTLA) — Actor Alan Ruck, who starred in “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and “Succession,” was behind the wheel of a truck that slammed into other cars and a pizza shop in Hollywood on Halloween night, TMZ reported.

The collision happened around 9 p.m. at the busy intersection of La Brea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, at the west end of the Walk of Fame.

Surveillance video obtained by TMZ shows Ruck’s Rivian rear-end a car stopped at a traffic signal before careening into another vehicle and slamming through a wall at Raffallo’s Pizza shop.

Officials confirmed to Nexstar’s KTLA that the vehicle was Ruck’s.

Actor Alan Ruck is seen at the crash scene. Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

A 32-year-old man was hospitalized, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The building also sustained structural damage. Two other damaged cars ended up in the middle of the intersection.

Footage from the scene shows Ruck, who portrayed Cameron Frye in the 1986 John Hughes classic “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” talking to authorities at the scene, apparently uninjured.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

At least one person is hospitalized after a three-vehicle collision sent a truck crashing through a pizza shop in Hollywood on Oct. 31, 2023. (KTLA)

Citing sources, TMZ reported that there was no indication Ruck was driving under the influence.

In addition to his iconic “Ferris Bueller” character, Ruck has also acted in dozens of television and film productions over the decades, including starring as Connor Roy on the hit HBO series “Succession.”